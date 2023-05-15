Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 15th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 15th May 2023.

The PUNCH: No fewer than 18 outgoing state governors will retire into lives of luxury with generous pension benefits despite mounting debts and unpaid workers’ salaries. The PUNCH investigations showed that the governors, who will hand over to their successors on May 29, 2023, would be leaving behind at least N3.06tn debt for the incoming administrations.

The Guardian: Nigeria’s external debt climbed from $2.1 billion after the country exited from the Paris and London clubs of creditors in 2006 to about $41.8 billion it currently stands. The external debt liability stood at $41.69 billion as at the end of last year. But recently, the Federal Government signed an agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRC) for additional borrowing of $800 million for palliatives to support about 10.2 million most vulnerable Nigerians ahead of fuel subsidy removal.

Vanguard: As the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, battles pressures from two sides on whether or not to revisit its zoning template, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, a South-South governor and some power brokers have moved in to ensure that the party’s choices prevail.

ThisDay: The Senator-elect representing Akwa Ibom North-west and the nominee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the position of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, disclosed that he has commenced extensive reconciliatory move as well as an enlightenment campaign to pacify aggrieved lawmakers, following the decision of the party.

The Nation: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most prepared anyone has been for the top job, his longtime ally Chief Bisi Akande has said. The pioneer All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman believes Tinubu can deliver on his renewed hope manifesto to lift Nigeria to a higher height.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.