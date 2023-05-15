Nigeria Polo Association’s 2023 Polo Competition Starts Today

The Nigeria Polo Association’s 2023 polo competition will commence today, May 15, 2023, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The president of the Ibadan Polo Club, Koyinsola Owoeye, announced on Sunday at a press conference in Ibadan, that the tournament’s dates have been finalized.

According to him, the tournament will start on Monday, May 15 and end on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“The tournament will see highly skilled polo players compete for honors, showcasing their speed, precision, and horsemanship”, he said.

“It is also expected to feature exciting activities for children and women in addition to the main tournament.

“With the number of expected teams and the caliber of players who would showcase their awesome skills, the 2023 edition of the tournament promises an intense competition and a wonderful experience of entertainment for sponsors, players, guests, and fans alike.”

The tournament chairman and vice president of the Ibadan Polo Club, Bola Adeyemi, predicted that this year’s competition would be the most competitive and furious ever. He said Elite polo clubs across the world are likely to send players to Nigeria.

“It is going to be a week of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game as aside from the usual polo skills on display, there would be undiluted entertainment at the end of each day throughout the tournament”, Adeyemi added.