Moment Hilda’s Food Caused ‘Commotion’ Between Popular Nigerian Celebrity And A Fan (Photos)

Popular Instagram sensation, Enioluwa Adeoluwa on Monday had an altercation with a zealous fan who wanted a share from his plate of the meal at the ongoing Hilda Baci “Cook-a-thon, event in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Hilda, 27, broke the Guisness World Record for cooking marathon after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Nigerian chef, at the filing of this report, has cooked over 200 meals, with every plate served amongst celebrities and fans who troop in mass to show their support for the Akwa Ibom born chef.

Amongst the celebrities present to show support is Instagram sensation, Enioluwa, who, whilst enjoying a meal, had it forcefully collected by an excited fan who wanted to have a taste of it.

Reacting to the fan’s action, the jovial celebrity, who playfully smacked the fan, expressed displeasure over her actions.

See photos below;

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.