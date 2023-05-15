Police Confirm Arrest Of Seun Kuti, Put Handcuffs On Him (Photos)

The Nigeria Police authorities have confirmed the arrest of popular afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti who is the son of legendary afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The arrest of Seun Kuti was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Naija News recalls Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

On Monday, the Lagos Police PRO, Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Kuti after he turned up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

He added that the ongoing investigation would be thorough and professionally carried out while all parties involved will get justice.

Hundeyin wrote: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”