‘It’s Not Hilda Baci’s Portion’ – Guinness World Record Holder, Kaffy Speaks On Delay In Verifying New Record

Guinness World Record Holder cum professional Dancer, Kaffy, has confirmed that it might take weeks for the verification of the new record of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Kaffy made this known while reacting to the comment of Guinness World Record on the reason they are yet to confirm Hilda’s new feat.

Naija News reported that Hilda Baci, on Monday morning, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The 27-year-old chef, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am.

Following the development, there has been anxiety among many Nigerians on why Gunness World Records is yet to acknowledge the latest achievement.

Responding to an inquisitive Twitter user, Guinness Word Records said they are aware of the amazing attempt and they would need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming it.

Commenting on an Instagram blog, Kaffy said a lot of people attempt and succeed in beating timeliness but fail to get verified because of technicalities.

She wrote: “Yes, this is standard procedure! Even during our own, we had to wait for almost two weeks for them to review the videos and all records before they confirm. A lot of people attempt and succeed in beating timelines, but don’t get verified because of technical errors. It’s not Hilda’s portion IJN.”