How Seun Kuti Begged, Gave Policeman ₦‎12,000 After Assault

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti had reportedly apologised and given the sum of ₦‎12,000 to the assaulted police officer to repair his damaged vehicle on Saturday before the incident went viral on social media.

Naija News recalls that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

Sources told The PUNCH that the assaulted officer had trailed Seun Kuti to his Akin Osiyemi residence off Allen Avenue, Ikeja after the musician bashed his vehicle on the Third Mainland bridge.

A source said, “Seun Kuti was the one that bashed the officer’s vehicle, and the policeman followed him to call his attention to it, but the musician alighted from his car and slapped the policeman as seen in the trending video. However, the officer reported the incident at the Police Command in Ikeja.”

“The policeman was alone. After the altercation, he followed Seun Kuti to his home in Ikeja, and the musician apologised to the policeman and gave him ₦12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.

“But the officer reported the incident at the Area F Police Command in Ikeja, and deposited the ₦12,000 at the counter while he gave a written statement concerning the incident,” another source said.

Responding to an inquiry concerning Ṣeun’s apology and monetary tip, the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told The PUNCH that Seun Kuti had on Saturday apologised to the assaulted policeman and given him the sum of ₦‎12,000 for vehicle repair.

Hundeyin said, “Although the investigation is still ongoing, but your correspondence is correct. Seun Kuti apologized to the officer on Saturday, and gave him ₦‎12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle, after the officer followed him to his house in Ikeja after the altercation.

“Fortunately, the policeman had earlier reported the incident at the Area F Police Command, and deposited the ₦‎12,000 with the Command, before the video of the assault went viral on social media.”

Seun Kuti is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Yaba, Lagos State, following a visit to the FCID over the alleged assault.

Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, risks three years imprisonment

According to section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act, if found guilty of assault against the yet-to-be-named police officer, Ṣeun Kuti is liable to spend three years in prison.

The Act reads, “Anyone who assaults, resists, or willfully obstructs a police officer while acting in the execution of his duty, or any person acting in aid of a police officer while so acting is guilty of felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.”