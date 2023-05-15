Hilda Baci: Betara Hails Nigerian Chef After Breaking World Record

One of the contenders for the speakership position in the 10th National Assembly, Aliyu Betara, has commended Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours by an individual.

Naija News reports that Hilda broke the record which was previously held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon on Monday morning at 7:45 am.

Nigerian celebrities, family, and friends have all stormed the venue of the Cookathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State support Hilda in her journey to stardom.

Shortly after she clinched the world record, Betara said the feat achieved by Effiong shows the true Nigerian spirit which is always seen in the passion, determination, and quest to be positively outstanding in all fields of endeavors.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, the lawmaker stated that the Nigerian chef has become a model of courage and is inspiring many around the globe already.

He wrote: “The true Nigerian spirit is always seen in our passion, determination and quest to be positively outstanding in our fields of endeavors.

“I celebrate Hilda Baci for such courage to pick up the challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

“@hildabaci has become a model of courage and is inspiring many around the globe already. Bravo!”