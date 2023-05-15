Group Charge APC, Tinubu To Consider Lalong As SGF

The National Coordinator of Civil Rights Action for Democracy, Dr. Andrew Idoko has implored the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to consider the North Central region for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This group represents about 200 civil society organizations across the country.

Dr. Idoko believes that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong should be appointed to the role to recognize the North Central for its loyalty to the APC.

The National Coordinator asserts that the region played a key role in APC’s victory in the presidential election held on February 25.

Addressing the press in Abuja, Dr Idoko urged President-elect to consider the governor’s competence and commitment to the party.

He said, “Governor Simon Lalong displayed a rare leadership style that emphasized competence and dedication to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.”

Dr Idoko further noted that while all other regions in the country have been considered for leadership positions, the North Central has been overlooked.

He insisted that the APC should ensure the North Central region is adequately compensated for its loyalty and dedication to the party.

The group stated that one way to achieve this could be through the appointment of Governor Lalong as the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This move, they believe, would recognize the region’s loyalty and also benefit from Lalong’s vast experience in pursuit of sustainable growth and development.

“Let us emphasize that the suitability of Governor Simon Lalong as the SGF cannot be overemphasized. He is a dedicated and hardworking party leader who worked tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory at the polls,” Dr Idoko added.

The Civil Rights Action for Democracy has therefore called on the APC leadership to ensure the inclusion of the North Central in the government’s affairs as the incoming administration takes shape.