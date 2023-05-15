Godswill Akpabio Visits Hilda Baci As She Breaks Guinness World Record

Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, joined a host of other Nigerians on Monday to cheer Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours by an individual.

Naija News reports that Hilda broke the record which was previously held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon on Monday morning at 7:45 am.

Nigerian celebrities, family and friends have all stormed the venue of the Cookathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State support Hilda in her journey to stardom.

Shortly after she clinched the world record, Senator Akpabio stormed the venue and cheered the 27-year-old who also hails from Akwa Ibom.

During the visit, Akpabio promised to reward Hilda.

Sharing on his Twitter page, Akpabio wrote, “I was this morning accompanied by my colleagues Senators-elect, on a solidarity visit to an Akwa Ibom child, Hilda Baci, who is set to break the Guiness Book of record as the Chef with the longest cooking duration in the world.

”I pray for her success and I promise to reward her at the end of the event. I thank her for exhibiting the Can Do Spirit of the Akwa Ibom child. FORWARD EVER, BACKWARD NEVER.”