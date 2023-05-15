FG Gives Update, Issues Fresh Instruction To Applicants For Civil Defence, Immigration Jobs

The federal government has issued fresh directives to Nigerians who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The government in a statement on Monday issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board directed applicants who applied for the jobs to visit the board’s portal and confirm their application status.

Successful candidates were further directed to print their invitation letter and follow the instructions for the next step of the recruitment process which is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled to hold on Thursday 18th May 2023.

The statement reads in part: “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful and proceed to print their invitation letter.

“A Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 18th May 2023 across all States and applicants are mandated to be at their respective designated centres on or before 6:30am for accreditation.

“Applicants are also directed to go to their centres with originals and photocopies of either a National Identification Slip (NIN Slip), International Passport, Voter’s Card or Drivers’ License.

“Applicants are also to ensure that they follow strictly the information contained in their invitation letters.”