Doguwa Reportedly Withdraws From Speakership Race

There are indications that the leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa has withdrawn from the speakership race.

Naija News had earlier reported that Doguwa a few weeks ago, expressed his intention to contest for the position of the Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

Doguwa had vowed to press on for the position despite the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu throwing their weight behind Tajedeen Abbas.

The position of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party to zone the leadership position in the past few days has stirred controversy in the party.

However, a report by Vanguard, shows that Doguwa is under immense pressure from Kano State especially his governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and had no other option than to withdraw from the race.

It is, however, not known whether he would support the APC candidate even after he had said that they would not allow external forces to determine the leadership of the House.

Lawmaker-elects are expected to vote for their preferred aspirants upon their inauguration on the 13th of June, 2023.

Meanwhile, lawmakers across the geopolitical zones of the country are calling for key positions in the 10th National Assembly to be zoned to their region.