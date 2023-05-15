Delta Police Spokesman Reacts As Nigerian Man Refers To IGP As ‘Endowed Mummy’

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has berated a Nigerian man for disrespecting the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Naija News reports that this comes after the man shared a photo of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari alongside the IGP while referring to him as a ‘mummy’ beautiful and endowed.

Reacting to the tweet, Edafe warned the man that he would face similar disrespect from his younger ones.

Unbothered about the threat, the man further made a mockery of the IGP and the policeman expressed pity for the troll saying he has zero character.

See the exchange below:

Jimmy wrote: “Awww, see our Nigerian mummies! The 3 of them look beautiful and endowed”

Bright Edafe responds: “Your younger ones will not respect you, go and mark it”

Jimmy wrote: “Haaa, were, Ori e ti Buru, the only thing bright about you is your teeth. The difference between you and midnight is 11:59 pm. Hem me sing for your yoga! Your waist, your waist, all I want is your waist”

Bright Edefe wrote: “Zero characters, I pity you”

Woman physically Assault Underage Househelp

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigerian police, Anambra Chapter have arrested one Chinyere Ifesinachi, for allegedly causing harm to her five-year-old house help, in the Nnewi area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, told journalists in Awka on Saturday, that the 25-year-old Ifesinachi was arrested following a tip-off.

Obinabo said that the suspect, a native of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, used cane and pestle to beat the girl to a pulp because she threw her child on the ground.