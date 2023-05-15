Commotion As Area Boys ‘Stop’ Mr Latin From Accessing Murphy Afolabi’s Burial Ground

Some youths in Mopelufa, Adamo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State caused pandemonium on Monday afternoon as the President of the Theatre Arts and Movies Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, was stopped from accessing the burial ground of his colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

Naija News learnt that the youths, who were said to be “omo adugbo,” demanded that Mr Latin settle them before he would be allowed to access the burial venue.

According to PUNCH, the issue was later resolved and the comic actor was eventually granted access to Afolabi’s burial ground.

Mr Latin who also arrived alongside his other colleagues reportedly broke down in tears as Murphy Afolabi was laid to rest.

Recall that Murphy died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

Murphy, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The sudden death is a huge blow to the Yoruba film industry and many of his colleagues took to their various social media platforms to express their grief.

The Nollywood actor hailed from Oroki Asala in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Afolabi graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree in 2001, where he obtained a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production.