BREAKING: Hilda Baci Changes Course, Refuses To Stop Cooking At 96hrs

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong popularly known as Hilda Baci has extended her cooking from 96 to 100 hours.

Baci broke the record for the longest cooking time by an individual on Monday.

The former record was set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, in 2019 who cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds to break the previous title.

Giving updates on the Marathon cooking, Hilda’s friend @ama_reginald took to Instagram to announce that the marathon had been extended by four hours.

She wrote, ”’Let’s go. I asked my baby to make it a round figure, so we are doing 100hrs.”

Baci started her cooking marathon challenge four days ago at Amore Gardens.

She will keep cooking to extend the record until the 100th hour.