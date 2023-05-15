Barcelona: Lewandowski Equals Ronaldo’s Record After La Liga Title Win

Robert Lewandowski has equalled former Brazilian football legend, Ronaldo Nazario‘s incredible record on goal scoring since he joined Barcelona.

Barcelona smiled home with the title yesterday after defeating Espanyol 4-2 in the La Liga Catalan derby.

Lewandowski scored a brace to assist his side to victory. The 34-year-old striker now became the first player since Ronaldo Nazario to score 30 or more goals across competitions in his first season at the Blaugrana, Naija News understands.

The Poland international has now netted 31 goals and registered seven assists in 42 matches across competitions for Barcelona this season.

It could be recalled that Ronaldo during his prime, joined Barcelona from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the 1996-1997 season.

The former Brazilian footballer now a businessman, scored an astonishing 47 goals and registered 12 assists in 49 games for the club in his first season.

Sunday’s victory crowned Barcelona the 2022/2023 La Liga champions, courtesy of their 4-2 win over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Xavi’s side now has 85 points from 34 matches and leads second-placed Real Madrid by 14 points with four games to go, Naija News reports.