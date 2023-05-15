Angry Nigerians Storm Guinness World Record Page Over Update On Hilda Baci’s Cooking Marathon

Disgruntled Nigerians have stormed the Twitter page of the Guinness World Records (GWR) over its announcement stating that Hilda Bassey’s cooking marathon is still being reviewed before confirming that she has indeed broken the longest cooking hours for an individual.

Naija News reports that the chef had on Monday morning smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by now-former Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.

Bassey launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

Nigerians have since been waiting for the Guinness World Record to announce her as the new record holder.

However, GWR in a response, said it was reviewing evidence before it can confirm her as the new record holder.

This response has, however, infuriated netizens who warned GWR against tampering with Bassey’s victory.

Prince Charming, “Oga wetin una dey review again abi was anything being the scene or wasn’t there a live video being shown. No go rig this thing say Enugu and Lagos people off generator.”

Foundational, “If you carry Nigeria INEC level e ter this matter you no go like us.”

Femi, “And our mouth no good for this side oh. I am not threatening you o.”

Mofo, “When Hilda finish cooking and you don’t drop update we will cook you next on Twitter for the next 96hrs.”

Willo, “In all you do don’t steal our mandate like INEC.”

Alpha the great, “Make una no rig oh, we get court.”

Communicator, “Make una no subscribe to premium dragging be aise of Hilda matter.”

Aim, “Why is GWR sounding like INEC chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmood.”

KVNG, “Hope say una BVAS dey work well and also hope not Yakubu be una investigator.”