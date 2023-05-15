10th NASS: Yari Ignores Tinubu, APC’s Zoning Formula

As the race for the leadership of the 10th Senate unfolds, opposition mounts against the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s prescribed zoning formula for the National Assembly Presiding offices.

The former Governor of Zamfara State and representative of Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari has emerged as a prominent contender for the top position in the Senate.

However, he rejects the party’s zoning formula, instead invoking his constitutional rights.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party zoned the office of the Senate President to the South-South.

Yari expressed his stance during the ongoing Induction Programme for Members-elect of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He firmly stated, “My aspiration for the Presidency of the 10th Senate is covered by the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which, to me, is superior to any other law or arrangement.”

Loyalty to the party and the absence of any official communication regarding zoning arrangements are key factors driving Yari’s determination.

He underscored the nature of the Senate Presidency as a position of equal standing among senators, where support from fellow colleagues is crucial.

In his own words, Yari described the process as a “hire and fire arrangement.”

He expressed his desire for fellow senators to “hire” him as the President of the 10th Senate during the inauguration.

Yari stated that he has garnered support from many colleagues and is committed to fulfilling their expectations. Ultimately, the decision rests with the 108 other senators on the day of the inauguration.

Abdulaziz Yari stands resolute in his pursuit of the Senate Presidency, placing his trust in the support of his fellow senators and the constitutional provisions that govern the process.