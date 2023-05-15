10th NASS Crisis: APC Guides Against Repetition Of Saraki/Dogara Hijack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to prevent a recurrence of the 2015 scenario where opposition parties seized control of the National Assembly.

In 2015 former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Speaker of the House of Representation, Yakubu Dogara frustrated the zoning plan of the ruling party.

There had been concerns that a similar situation could unfold in the upcoming legislative term.

The National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the APC, Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, over the weekend, provided this assurance during an event in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He stated that the party is working diligently to reconcile all aggrieved members before the National Assembly convenes next month.

Representing President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, Kekemeke expressed confidence that the party has enough time to unite the factions before the National Assembly’s inauguration.

The party’s decision to zone the Senate presidency to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Apabio, among other positions, has caused friction among party members.

Naija News recall that the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu notably criticized the arrangement, calling it unjust and divisive as it excluded the North Central and Southeast zones.

Responding to these concerns, Kekemeke assured that the opposition would not seize the National Assembly and that the President-elect and party are working tirelessly to resolve any perceived discord.

He stated, “I don’t think there is cause for alarm, this is normal and this is what our party is known for, we believe in democratic engagement.”

Regarding Governor Akeredolu’s criticism, Kekemeke acknowledged the governor’s strong sense of justice and assured that the party would further brief him to ensure alignment with the party’s and the President-elect’s stance.

Delivering Tinubu’s message at the event, Kekemeke spoke of the President-elect’s respect for Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who was being honoured at the event.

He shared Tinubu’s assurance to deliver on his campaign promises and his intention to meet with Fasoranti upon his return from abroad.