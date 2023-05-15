10th NASS: 69 Senators Are Supporting Akpabio, Barau – Ndume

Former Senate majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume has said 69 out of 109 senators-elect are backing the choice of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Ndume stated this on Sunday when some Senators backing Akpabio and Jibrin visisted the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House in Marina.

The Borno South Senator said the 69 Senators-elect are members of the ‘Stability Group’, who had already appended their signatures for their aspiration.

Ndume boasted that the former Akwa Ibom governor will win the Senate Presidency seat with a clear majority.

In his reaction, Akpabio said he was confident of victory based on the 69 senators backing him across party affiliations.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor promised to work with President-elect Tinubu to achieve his nationalistic project in the country.

Akpabio said: “We would collaboratively work with others and the governor to ensure Lagos succeeds, bring foreign direct investment, and make sure Nigeria becomes a business-friendly destination for all, among other benefits.

“Today, we about 69 and its still growing. By June, we expect this group two have risen to about 85 or 86, and all I know is that we will win.”