‘You Have To Spiritually Protect Your Children’ – Veteran Actress Advises May Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu, has offered her heartfelt condolences to May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie.

Naija News reports that Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has been under heavy backlash after sharing a thanksgiving video weeks after May lost her first son, Kambilichukwu.

Amidst the saga, Kalu took to her Instagram account to show her support for May’s predicament.

She urged the bereaved mother to stay strong as there is an expiration date for any ungodly move.

The thespian also advised May to ensure that she protects her children spiritually.

She firmly emphasized her commitment to keeping May in her prayers, while also advising her to ensure that she protects her mental health.

Sharing a photo of May Edochie, she wrote: “You are a light and a blessed woman. You will always be in my prayers… There is an expiry date for every ungodly move. But in everything, one goes through in life. It comes a TIME when you need to understand that, YOU NEED TO MAKE A DIVINE decision to protect your MENTAL HEALTH and spiritually like a HEN protect your CHILDREN. Because they are your light and a DIVINE gift from the Almighty. I pray that God gives you the grace of SOUND MIND”.