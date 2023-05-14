World Most Populated Countries In 2023 – [See Latest Ranking]

India has taken the lead in the latest ranking of the world’s most populated countries, followed by China and the United States of America, Naija News reports.

The latest World Population Review and Financial Index ranking showed that Nigeria now ranked sixth with a population of 222,914,017 people ahead of Brazil, which has 216,214,106.

In previous years, Brazil was ranked to be more populated than Nigeria.

Nigeria, as always, maintained its lead as the most populated black nation in the world while it keeps the record 6th globally.

It is worthy of note that the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China), generally regarded as the four major emerging economies expected to dominate in the 21st century, are all in the top ten most populous countries, indicating how important the sheer size of their populations is to their economic expansion.

However, a number of countries considered by the International Monetary Fund to be developing countries (that is, having not achieved a high degree of industrialization relative to their populations and where the population typically has a medium to the low standard of living) also have sizeable populations, including Nigeria (over 190 million), Bangladesh (almost 165 million) and Mexico (around 129 million), demonstrating that the issues affecting developing nations span multiple continents.

The least populated countries include Iceland, with a population of 374,788 197, Seychelles – 107,660 217, Monaco – 36,297, 227, Tuvalu – 11,396, 234 and Vatican – 518.

See Below The List Of Top 10 Most Populous Countries:

1. India – 1,426,409,584

2. China – 1,425,731,257

3. USA – 339,688,556

4. Indonesia – 277,148,717

5. Pakistan -239,693,115

6. Nigeria – 222,914,017

7. Brazil – 216,214,106

8. Bangladesh -172,659,039

9. Russia – 144,528,119

10. Mexico – 128,297,060

Others Are:

12. Japan – 123,405,307

18. Turkey – 85,740,393

19. Germany – 83,300,994

21. UK – 67,698,634

23. France – 64,735,380

24. South Africa – 60,322,787

25. Italy – 58,899,388

29. South Korea – 51,790,420

33. Argentina – 45,725,645

38. Canada – 38,726,161

55. Australia – 26,395,113

72. Netherlands – 17,609,287

87. Sweden – 10,601,484

96. UAE – 9,504,149

100. Austria – 8,955,779

101. Switzerland – 8,787,128

114. Singapore – 6,008,362

115. Denmark – 5,906,142

119. Norway – 5,467,469

168. Luxemburg – 653,708

179. Iceland – 374,788

197. Seychelles – 107,660

217. Monaco – 36,297

227. Tuvalu – 11,396

234. Vatican – 518