Gist
World Most Populated Countries In 2023 – [See Latest Ranking]
India has taken the lead in the latest ranking of the world’s most populated countries, followed by China and the United States of America, Naija News reports.
The latest World Population Review and Financial Index ranking showed that Nigeria now ranked sixth with a population of 222,914,017 people ahead of Brazil, which has 216,214,106.
In previous years, Brazil was ranked to be more populated than Nigeria.
Nigeria, as always, maintained its lead as the most populated black nation in the world while it keeps the record 6th globally.
It is worthy of note that the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China), generally regarded as the four major emerging economies expected to dominate in the 21st century, are all in the top ten most populous countries, indicating how important the sheer size of their populations is to their economic expansion.
However, a number of countries considered by the International Monetary Fund to be developing countries (that is, having not achieved a high degree of industrialization relative to their populations and where the population typically has a medium to the low standard of living) also have sizeable populations, including Nigeria (over 190 million), Bangladesh (almost 165 million) and Mexico (around 129 million), demonstrating that the issues affecting developing nations span multiple continents.
The least populated countries include Iceland, with a population of 374,788 197, Seychelles – 107,660 217, Monaco – 36,297, 227, Tuvalu – 11,396, 234 and Vatican – 518.
See Below The List Of Top 10 Most Populous Countries:
1. India – 1,426,409,584
2. China – 1,425,731,257
3. USA – 339,688,556
4. Indonesia – 277,148,717
5. Pakistan -239,693,115
6. Nigeria – 222,914,017
7. Brazil – 216,214,106
8. Bangladesh -172,659,039
9. Russia – 144,528,119
10. Mexico – 128,297,060
Others Are:
12. Japan – 123,405,307
18. Turkey – 85,740,393
19. Germany – 83,300,994
21. UK – 67,698,634
23. France – 64,735,380
24. South Africa – 60,322,787
25. Italy – 58,899,388
29. South Korea – 51,790,420
33. Argentina – 45,725,645
38. Canada – 38,726,161
55. Australia – 26,395,113
72. Netherlands – 17,609,287
87. Sweden – 10,601,484
96. UAE – 9,504,149
100. Austria – 8,955,779
101. Switzerland – 8,787,128
114. Singapore – 6,008,362
115. Denmark – 5,906,142
119. Norway – 5,467,469
168. Luxemburg – 653,708
179. Iceland – 374,788
197. Seychelles – 107,660
217. Monaco – 36,297
227. Tuvalu – 11,396
234. Vatican – 518