‘Whoever Is Wrong Should Be Indicted’ – Seun Reacts To IGP’s Arrest Statement

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has reacted to the arrest order issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, over an assault on a police officer.

Naija News earlier reported that the singer was captured in a viral video assaulting a uniformed police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos State.

In reaction to the incident, the Police Chief on Saturday asked the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to effect his arrest.

However, the Lagos Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson Ben Hundeyin confirmed the order of arrest.

The statement reads: “IGP Orders Arrest Of Seun Kuti Over Police Assault.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

Reacting to the statement, Seun via his Instagram stories, stated that he welcomes the investigation and will give his full cooperation.

His post reads: “I welcome the investigations and will give my full cooperation. I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”