“We Believe In You” – Atiku Sends Message To Chef Hilda Baci

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has sent a note of encouragement to a Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci who is making attempts to set a new record with her cooking skills.

Naija News reports Baci is by her feat, attempting to break the existing record for the Guinness Book of Record World’s longest cooking marathon.

The multi-talented TV producer, actress, and foodpreneur started her 4-day cooking marathon challenge on the 11th of May, and has attracted a lot of interest in her feat.

The event which is holding at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, seeks to showcase Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map of the World.

Reacting to the ongoing development, Atiku in a post shared via his Twitter account on Sunday, acknowledged the efforts Baci has put in and urged her to remain resilient as she is on the verge of making history.

Atiku in his post, said the feat by the chef is inspiring.

He wrote: “We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records. This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion. You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit. May your energy remain unbroken, for you are on the brink of making history. We believe in you. Nigeria believes in you. -AA”