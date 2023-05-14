Teni Stuns Governor Adeleke At His 63rd Birthday Party

Nigeria singer, Teni paid a surprise visit to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at his birthday party in Lagos State.

The party, held to celebrate Adeleke’s 63rd birthday on Saturday night, also had in attendance the Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 poll, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Teni gave the governor a hug as she arrived at the party. Also present were the governor’s musician sons; Adebayo Adeleke (B-Red), Adesina Adeleke (Sina Rambo); and media personality Dele Momodu.

Other relatives, friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the governor who on Tuesday had his victory at the governorship poll last year affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Songs of praise to God and prayers were sung for Adeleke.

Adeleke’s famous nephew Davido was not at the party. But his first child, Imade spent some time with the governor.