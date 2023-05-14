Seun Kuti: He Did It Because Of His Family- Peter Okoye Sends Message To Nigerian Police

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the Psquare group has pleaded with the Nigerian police to tamper justice with mercy as regards his colleague, Seun Kuti who assaulted a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge.

Recall that a video of the singer slapping a policeman had gone viral on Saturday and the Inspector General of Police subsequently called for his arrest.

Reacting to Kuti’s predicament, Okoye argued that his colleague was pushed to act the way he did because of his family. He urged the Nigerian police to consider the situation and be merciful with their verdict.

He wrote, “Quite an unfortunate incident and from reports, it seems Seun’s family was in danger hence the altercation.

“When you understand what happens when a man is put in a situation to protect his family from any form of danger, our emotions get the better of us.

I ask and plead that the #NigerianPoliceForce accept our unreserved apologies for the unfortunate outburst and tamper justice with mercy.”