Seun Kuti: Do Not Engage In Extra Judicial Activities – Sowore Warns Police

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has assured the Nigerian Police that Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti would cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force.

Sowore stated this while reacting to the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute Kuti over the altercation and assault of a police officer.

Naija News recalls that a viral video had shown the moment Kuti confronted the policeman after which he pushed and slapped him.

Seun’s wife subsequently came down from the vehicle to calm him down, however, he went ahead to slap the policeman.

After the video of the assault went viral, Kuti took to his Instagram story to explain that the officer tried to “kill” him and his family.

Speaking on the call for the singer’s arrest, Sowore said the musician and his lawyer would cooperate with the investigation and urged the police boss against engaging in extrajudicial actions.

According to Sowore: “The @PoliceNG today declared wanted @seunkuti a scion of late Afrobeat king, #FelaAnikulapoKuti over an altercation between a police contingent that rammed into him and his family on the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos earlier today.

“I am aware that @seunkuti and his attorneys have agreed to help the @policeng in an effort to unravel circumstances that led to the altercations.

“It must be noted that while these conversations are ongoing for full cooperation with the police, officers of the @PoliceNG including the Inspector General of police must not engage in extra judicial action(s) like they are known for in settling disputes.

“Seun Kuti has agreed to cooperate fully with @policeng as soon as possible.”