Peter Obi, Others Calling For Interim Govt Should Be Arrested – LP Faction

The factional leadership of the Labour Party has called for the arrest of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and any party member calling for an Interim National Government.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

Arabambi said Obi and other party members who are allegedly working to prevent the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29 should be interrogated and prosecuted if found guilty.

He opined that those who are also calling for a boycott of the inauguration and others who have filed lawsuits to stop the ceremony are engaging in anti-democratic activities.

He said, “If anyone calls for an interim administration, including Peter Obi, they should be arrested by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali.

“Nobody is above the law. You cannot seek to plunge Nigeria into war and also say you want to rule that country.

“We, in the Labour Party, are saying a capital ‘NO’ to such an evil call by Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not be sworn in come May 29.

“Henceforth, anyone calling for the establishment of an interim administration and threatening fire and brimstone and conducting themselves in a way that is likely to cause a breach of peace should be arrested.”

Recall that Arabambi had made similar calls during an interview on Vanguard’s Political Hub earlier in the week.

Speaking further, Arabambi also criticized the LP’s legal team for failing to brief the faction on the petition to challenge the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election.

He asserted that the Apapa-led faction cannot continue to rely on lawyers who are not committed to their cause and who do not share their values.

Arabambi, however, said the faction is not interested in withdrawing any matter from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, adding that it is committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the will of the people is respected.

He said: “I also want to allay the fear of Nigerians, the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party is not interested in withdrawing any matter from the presidential election petitions tribunal, but as the National Chairman (Apapa) confirmed, he has a right to know what is going on with the petition.

“If the Party’s legal team at the tribunal in Abuja fails to honour our ultimatum and brief us on the petition within 48 hours, we will appoint new lawyers to take over the case.”