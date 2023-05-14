Peter Obi: Anambra Labour Party Choses Between Abure And Apapa

The Anambra State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from the faction of the party at the national level led by Lamidi Apapa accusing him of attempting to cause disaffection within the party.

The Anambra LP members led by the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh also threw their weight behind the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Speaking during a press conference shortly after the end of their meeting in Akwa, Anambra State on Saturday, Emeh, flanked by some other executives in the state further pledged loyalty to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

They expressed optimism that the mandate would be reclaimed through the election petition tribunal.

The resolution of the Anambra excos read in part, “At the conclusion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that:

“A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP led by the National Chairman of our great party, Julius Abure; the National Secretary; Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organizing Secretary-Chief Clement Ojukwu; and the Treasurer.

“The vote passed on the national leadership was with regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in their various capacities as National officers and leaders of the party.

“We also resolved that Lamidi Apapa and his group’s attempt to factionalize the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

“We, therefore, urge Apapa and his co-travellers to retrace their steps so that history will be kind to them.

“We, therefore, stand with the national leadership of Mr Julius Abure and his executive.

“We also stand with and give unflinching support to our presidential flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

“He has our full backing and support.”