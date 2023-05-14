Murphy Afolabi: Seven Things To Know About Late Nollywood Actor

While the Nigerian movie industry was still mourning the demise of Saint Obi, it was bereaved again on Sunday with the passing of popular Yoruba film actor, Murphy Afolabi.

The demise of Afolabi was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by veterans in the Nollywood industry and his colleagues, who took to their various social media platforms to express their grief.

Naija News reports that Afolabi died just a few days after marking his 49th birthday.

Seven Things To Know About Late Murphy Afolabi

1 – Murphy Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974.

2 – He died on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023, a week after marking his 49th birthday anniversary.

3 – Afolabi died naturally as he was said to have given up on breath after a bathroom fall.

4 – The Nollywood actor hailed from Oroki Asala in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

5 – Afolabi graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree in 2001, where he obtained a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production.

6 – He was survived by three children, two boys and a girl named Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore, and Okikiola Afolabi, respectively.

7 – Murphy Afolabi began acting at a young age. His first stint in professional acting began under the guidance of veteran actor Fasasi Olabankewin (Dagunro) in 1998.

Naija News understands that the actor appeared in a series of Yoruba films, including those he shot himself. Among them is ‘Omo Rapala, Omowumi, Blackout, One Blood, Mafi Wonmi, Idera, Osun the Goddess and lots more.

Until his death on Sunday, he was a well-loved producer and had multiple movies to his credit.