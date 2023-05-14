Sanwo-Olu Storms Amore Garden To Support Hilda Baci [Video]

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, stormed Amore Garden to show support to Akwa Ibom State-lady, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, as she eyes Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time as an individual.

Naija News reports that Baci would be cooking for four days to break a record currently held by Lata Tondon, who was reported to have spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Baci had disclosed her aim at a press briefing in April saying she became “infatuated with the world record” since childhood.

See the moment Sanwo-Olu and his entourage arrived at the venue of the cookathon below held in Lagos below:

Naija News understands that 27-year-old Baci is expected to cook different meals simultaneously and she is at liberty to cook any meal she likes as there are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook.

She has cooked over 115 meals as of the time of writing this report, while every meal cooked and every plate served is recorded.