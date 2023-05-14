I Have No Battle With Tinubu – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has said that he holds no grudges towards the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the elder statesman has been quite critical of the former Governor of Lagos State and once said that he would leave the country if the politician becomes president.

However, after meeting with some APC elders in Lagos State who urged him to support and collaborate with Tinubu as he assumes office on May 29, the PDP chieftain stated that he has nothing personal against the President-elect.

The outcome of the meeting to reconcile George and Tinubu was brokered by a former judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Ishola Olorunnimbe (retd).

The meeting, which dragged late into the night on Saturday, had in attendance leader of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Prince Abiodun Ogunleye amongst others.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief George commended the elders for the peace parley adding that it is a positive step towards a new Lagos.

His words: “Let me say there is no political differences. Justice Olorunnimbe is like a father, we respect our fathers in Lagos. When I got an invitation from Papa Olusi that he wanted to come and see me the first time, I told my friend who delivered the message that I should go and visit him and not the other way round. But Papa Olusi said said he had to come and see and that it had to do with the situation in Lagos.

“This is the second time Papa Olusi is visiting. We had detailed discussions that bothered on the unity of Lagos. I must say we re-established the fact that the culture of Lagos is to accept and accommodate other tribes.

“Secondly, on the details of us working together, because a divided house will be a defeated house, I have explained to Baba Olusi that there is no problem about working together. The kind of platform we are trying to have is for a unity of purpose in Lagos State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“On the bottom line, you are a Lagosian though we can different political affiliations.

Now, they came for three things: they talked about the running battle I had with Tinubu and I have said I absolutely have no battle, nothing personal between him and I.

“What had happened has gone, vengeance is not mine but the almighty God. We will have differences, we will disagree but we must not be disagreeable.

“They made a request which we are all looking at. They requested that someday we should also congratulate Asiwaju and we said yes, but that I belong to a political party. They are all in the courts now. Let us finish the court cases. Whichever way that goes, the issue of congratulating him or not will come to fruition. I have nothing personal and nothing happens without the almighty God. As a believer, that is my school of thought.

“This union and discussion we have had is a positive step towards a new Lagos.”