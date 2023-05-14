How Top Nollywood Stars Reacted To Murphy Afolabi’s Death

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi.

Naija News earlier reported that the thespian died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

This publication gathered that Murphy, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Following the tragic loss, his colleagues took to their Instagram pages to share pictures of the deceased with crying emojis and expressing their emotions.

Kunle Afod wrote: “Black weekend in the industry. We lost 4 people in the space of 2 days… RIP Murphy Afolabi. RIP Saint OBI. RIP Adidigba. RIP Techno sound”

Aleshsani wrote: “Noooooo it can’t be ko possible ooooo.. We spoke late Sunday. Wait oooo. We were at a party gisting together. GOD”. Chat believe this. NO”

Ibrahim Chatta wrote: “Indeed a black Sunday. Rest in Peace, Murphy Afọlábí.”

Dayo Amusa said: “We celebrated your birthday just a few days ago I am deeply sad and shocked to hear this sad news. Oku nsunkun Oku. Death is hard and cruel. I pray that his soul RIP.”

Odunlade Adekola wrote: “Jesus Christ. We lost Murphy”

Iyaboojo wrote: “Hmmmmmmmmmm, this death news knows how to kill someone’s joy. If you don’t have shock absorber na heart attack straight…Gone too soon, Murphy Afolabi 😳😢 rest on 🤍🕊…I feel somehow writing gone too soon or rest on sef”

Yomifabiyi wrote: “It took me time to post this. Sir Murph, Ben 3 se o di gbere naa nu 🙈💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊🕊🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️😭😭😭. Ile aiye ile asan”

Damola Olatunji said: “Murphy, but why? We all celebrated your birthday on the 5th of May, not knowing it was you saying good bye.

“Vanity upon vanity. Everything we do is vanity, empty, futile, and short lived. It doesn’t matter if you’re wise or a fool, ultimately, because everyone ends up dying. Rest on bruv.

Sunnnre ooo.”

Olayinkasolomo wrote: “She wrote, “Haaaaaa 2 people in Nollywood Yah Allah. It’s a black Sunday. We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return!”