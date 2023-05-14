House Of Rep Members Should Respect APC’s Zoning Arrangement – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the House of Representatives should be respected by all members-elect.

He stated this during a visit of the anointed candidate of the APC for the position of Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas; and the party’s choice for Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, to his residence in Lagos on Saturday.

Speaking during the visit, Sanwo-Olu advised Abbas and Kalu to continue with their political engagements and consultations with every member of the Green Chamber.

The governor also advised the lawmakers to ensure that their consultations are total, transparent, and inclusive, stressing that they have the capacity to lead the House of Representatives.

He added that the objective of the candidates is to join forces with the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make life better for the people, improve the economy and strengthen security.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said the leadership of the National Assembly must reflect the true federal composition and political diversity of the country.

He said: “Here today, I have seen diverse political parties and representatives from all regions coming together to work as a team in electing the speaker. I urge you not to stop at this; you should further deepen your engagement and extend the hand of comradeship to every member.

“I have observed that despite having the support of the party, you are not resting on your oars and taking anything to chance. I urge you to ensure that your engagement is total, transparent, and inclusive.

“Other aspirants are eminently qualified to do the same engagement. They are known to us and they will be brought to the room for conversation. Our wish is to ensure that the position of the party is respected and adopted in the Green Chamber when the House convenes.

“I have read about the Speaker and Deputy Speaker aspirants. Your pedigree and resume speak to excellence. I believe you have what it takes to lead the House of 360 members from diverse backgrounds so that we can have purposeful executive-legislative engagement and bring about meaningful dividends of democracy to our countrymen.

“At the end of the day, your aspiration is not about you or your colleagues in the chamber but about Nigerians. The objective must be about joining forces with the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make life better for the people, improve the economy and strengthen security. Greatest good must be achieved for the greatest number.”

Naija News earlier reported that Abbas and Kalu visited the Lagos governor to seek his support in their quest for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives.