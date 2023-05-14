‘He Has Evidence’ – Falana To Defend Seun Kuti Over Assault On Police Officer

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has revealed that Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, will report to the police on Monday, following the arrest warrant issued by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Naija News reports that this comes following the speculation that a team of police stormed Seun’s home at Allen Avenue on Sunday, but met his absence.

Speaking with PUNCH on Sunday, Falana said the embattled singer sought his legal services following the assault on a police officer.

He also confirmed that the singer has enough evidence to defend himself and it was not the first time he is dealing with the police.

He said, “I am his lawyer and he has briefed me. He certainly has evidence. This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.

“He is going to report himself to the police tomorrow morning. There is no problem at all.”

Recall that a viral video had shown the moment Kuti confronted the policeman after which he pushed and slapped him.

Seun’s wife subsequently came down from the vehicle to calm him down, however, he went ahead to slap the policeman.

After the video of the assault went viral, Kuti took to his Instagram story to explain that the officer tried to “kill” him and his family.

The Inspector General of Police subsequently ordered the immediate arrest of the singer.

Akali Baba also ordered a speedy and full investigation into the cause of the assault and prosecution of Seun Kuti.