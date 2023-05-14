Goods, Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Popular Ibadan Market

An early morning fire has razed the popular Agbeni market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Naija News reports.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 04:30 am on Sunday, destroying goods and properties worth millions of naira.

In a chat with reporters, the Oyo State General Manager of Fire Services, Yemi Akinyemi, said the agency received a distress call early in the morning that the market is on fire.

Akinyemi disclosed that officials of the fire service are still battling with the fire.

He said: “We received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security that Agbeni market is on fire.

“Our men are still battling with the job, we are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria that allowed us to use their water supply. Everything is under control. They are still going to CBN to replenish.”

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined at the time of filing this report.

More to come…