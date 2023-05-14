Davido: Sophia Unfollows Dele Momodu After He Shared Information Concerning Her Child

Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu has unfollowed her uncle, Dele Momodu on social media after he shared a picture of her daughter, Imade Adeleke with her uncle, the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that there has been a recent rift between Momodu and her baby daddy, Davido.

Momodu had earlier claimed via a series of social media posts that a certain someone has been financially abusive for almost a year.

Shortly after this, Davido dropped a cryptic post stating that he is in Ibiza and wants no problems

Momodu later shared a video of two ladies having a conversation about how they don’t care at all on her Snapchat account.

Capturing the video, Sophia threatened to ‘set it all on fire’.

She wrote: “Don’t you dear or imma set it all on fire.”

A recent search on her page has shown that the mother of one is no longer following her uncle, Dele Momodu, on Instagram.

This is coming shortly after the Ovation boss, posted a photo of her daughter, Imade with Davido’s uncle.

Captioning the photo, he revealed that Imade had spent some time with Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

“@realimadeadeleke with her Big Daddy @aadeleke_01 yesterday in Lagos”.