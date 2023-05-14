Davido Reconciles With Cubana ChiefPriest Weeks After Alleged Fallout

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has reconciled with his best friend, Okechukwu Chibuike Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Naija News recalls that the duo unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram, a few weeks ago.

However, the celebrity barman took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a video of himself having fun.

He wrote: “You say you be baller but you never party for Ibiza. You just dey lie to yourself. Life is super delicious in Panya”.

Taking to his comment section, Davido revealed how Cubana ChiefPriest loves enjoyment, while describing him as his in-law.

He wrote: “My In Law, you too like enjoyment”.

Reason For Davido And Cubana ChiefPriest’s Friendship Breakup

According to Nigerian celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Davido, and the celebrity barman broke up over alleged disrespect and a statement made regarding the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Cubana ChiefPriest made a very careless, and insensitive statement which made Chioma and Davido shed painful tears.

The source also said ChiefPriest’s statement was too insensitive for the public domain and does want the couple to cry any further.

Stella added that Cubana Chiefpriest made the statement in the presence of Chioma and she also chided him for what he said.

She said: “Please note that I cannot repeat what was said because it is too sensitive and i don’t want them to cry more.”