Bauchi Chief Accountant, Two Sons Die In Road Accident

A ghastly road accident has claimed the lives of a Treasury staff at the Bauchi State Treasury Board attached to the office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi (HOCS), Yakubu Shehu Sakwaa.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday revealed that Sakwaa and his two sons died in a road crash on Saturday along the Azare/Sakwaa road in the Zaki Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Shehu and his children were travelling to their village, Sakwaa, to attend a family engagement when the car conveying them veered off the road following a tyre bust and rammed into a big tree beside the road.

Nigerian Tribune quoted a source from the village as saying that the red car was almost torn into two halves due to the crash’s impact, suggesting that he must have been at high speed when the accident happened.

The dead bodies have been reportedly buried in line with Islamic injunction after a funeral prayer held in Sakwa, the village of the late Yakubu Sakwaa.

Among those in attendance at the funeral prayer was the representative of the Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State, two Permanent Secretaries, and three Directors from the office.

The State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), however, has not confirmed the crash as of the time of filing the report, Naija News understands.