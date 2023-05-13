‘Why Buhari Was Removed From Official Residence Weeks To Tinubu’s Swearing In’

The Presidency has explained the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari was moved from the official Presidential residence into the Glass House, within the Presidential Villa.

The presidency in a statement released on Friday said that moving the president through residence was routine, to allow the readying of the official residence for the incoming President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This comes after the First Lady, Aisha Buhari disclosed in a video on Thursday that she and her husband, President Buhari, had moved out of the official residence into the Glass House, after taking the in-coming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, around the residence for familiarisation.

However, explaining the significance of the change of abodes for the President, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad, said it was a routine of the transitional process that an out-going President vacates the official residence ahead of the inauguration, to give space for the preparation of the building for the in-coming President.

Ahmad said he was aware of the development and was not surprised because it was part of the transition process.

According to him, “Yes, I’m aware of that, but it is just following the laid down procedure. The standard rule is that in the run-up to the inauguration, the President will have to move into the Glass House, while the incoming President stays at the Defense House. All of this is to prepare the State House for the new President.

“After the inauguration, the new President is expected to resume at the State House to start his tenure. It’s not strange, that is the order of transition.”