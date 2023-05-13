Tottenham Hotspur Won’t Appoint Julian Nagelsmann

Tottenham Hotspur will not appoint the former manager of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, as the club’s new manager, according to reports in the UK.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are now sixth in the Premier League, has been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte was fired in March.

Nagelsmann who was fired by Bundesliga league champions Bayern Munich in March, has since been linked to the role.

Viral reports in the UK claimed on Friday that there haven’t been any negotiations between Spurs and the 35-year-old German tactician, and Spurs aren’t considering him for the job.

Spurs are currently looking for a long-term replacement for Conte after they fired interim manager Cristian Stellini in April and replaced him with Ryan Mason.

Tottenham has contacted Brighton’s manager Roberto de Zerbi, according to journalist Guillem Balague, while other reports have connected Burnley’s manager and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany to the managerial role.

Nagelsmann, who was fired as manager of Bayern Munich on March 24 after winning five straight league games, has also been linked to Chelsea, a squad that has been without a permanent manager since April after Graham Potter’s dismissal.

The German tactician started his managerial journey at Hoffenheim when he was 28 years old before moving on to coach RB Leipzig and leading them to the Champions League semifinals.

After that, he joined Bayern in 2021, where his first season saw him capture the league title and two German Supercups.

Thomas Tuchel, a former Chelsea manager, replaced Nagelsmann as Bayern’s manager in March.