Shu-Peru: See Lyrics Of Kizz Daniel’s New Song

Nigerian award-winning singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, on Friday, May 12, 2023, dropped a new song titled ‘Shu-Peru’.

Naija News reports that ‘Shu-Peru’ is the second single of Kizz Daniel this year.

The song was produced by Rewardz Beats, mixed and mastered by renowned US-based sound engineer, Jaycen Joshua.

See the lyrics below:

Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

Peru, Peru

Shuperu, Peru, Peru

Who’s the musician? (Vado)

Who’s the technician? (Peru, Peru)

Who’s the producer? (Peru, Peru)

We dey do bad things for good reasons, you know (I know you know)

We dey do good things for bad reasons, you know (I know you know)

We no kill person

We no keep malice, yeah

We just won have some fun tonight

We are the happy people

We are the world (Ah-ah-ah)

I dey, I dey

I dey with you

Loca-, location

Send your location to me

Bena

I dey, I dey

I dey with you

Loca-, location

Send your location to me

Bena

Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru

Shuperu, Peru, Pe

(Macham) shuperu

Shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru

(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe

(Macham) Shuperu

Do you know the truth?

I am not a holy person, you are not holy too

So you put the war for warthog

Buff for Buffalo

Hyaa for hyena

We are the happy people

We are the world (Ah-ah-ah) a

I dey, I dey

I dey with you

Loca, location

Send your location to me

Bena

I dey, I dey

I dey with you

Loca, location

Send your location to me

Bena

Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru

(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe

(Macham) Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru

(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe

(Macham) Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

(I am not a holy person) Peru, Peru

(You are not holy too) Shuperu, Peru, Pe

Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru

Peru, Peru

Shuperu, Peru, Peru