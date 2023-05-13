Nigeria Entertainment News
Shu-Peru: See Lyrics Of Kizz Daniel’s New Song
Nigerian award-winning singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, on Friday, May 12, 2023, dropped a new song titled ‘Shu-Peru’.
Naija News reports that ‘Shu-Peru’ is the second single of Kizz Daniel this year.
The song was produced by Rewardz Beats, mixed and mastered by renowned US-based sound engineer, Jaycen Joshua.
See the lyrics below:
Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
Peru, Peru
Shuperu, Peru, Peru
Who’s the musician? (Vado)
Who’s the technician? (Peru, Peru)
Who’s the producer? (Peru, Peru)
We dey do bad things for good reasons, you know (I know you know)
We dey do good things for bad reasons, you know (I know you know)
We no kill person
We no keep malice, yeah
We just won have some fun tonight
We are the happy people
We are the world (Ah-ah-ah)
I dey, I dey
I dey with you
Loca-, location
Send your location to me
Bena
I dey, I dey
I dey with you
Loca-, location
Send your location to me
Bena
Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru
Shuperu, Peru, Pe
(Macham) shuperu
Shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru
(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe
(Macham) Shuperu
Do you know the truth?
I am not a holy person, you are not holy too
So you put the war for warthog
Buff for Buffalo
Hyaa for hyena
We are the happy people
We are the world (Ah-ah-ah) a
I dey, I dey
I dey with you
Loca, location
Send your location to me
Bena
I dey, I dey
I dey with you
Loca, location
Send your location to me
Bena
Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru
(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe
(Macham) Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
(Macham, Macham) Peru, Peru
(Macham) Shuperu, Peru, Pe
(Macham) Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
(I am not a holy person) Peru, Peru
(You are not holy too) Shuperu, Peru, Pe
Shuperu, shuperu, shuperu, Peru, Peru
Peru, Peru
Shuperu, Peru, Peru