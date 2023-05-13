Prostate Cancer : Peter Obi Visits Charly Boy

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has paid a visit to outspoken entertainer, Charly Boy at his Lagos residence.

It would be recalled that Charly Boy, a known supporter of Obi, disclosed he had been battling prostate cancer.

“I have fought one too many battles in my short life. Most of the time, I win. Prostate cancer cannot cripple love nor shatter hope; it cannot conquer dis spirit. Abegi make una help me thank God for giving me yet another chance,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

Charly Boy, 72, also thanked his doctor Kingsley Ekwueme, a professor at Wrexham Glyndŵr University in the UK, who cared for him in Nigeria.

Sharing photos of the visit on social media on Friday night, Obi noted that he visited Charly Boy on Thursday.

According to the former Anambra governor, he visited Charly Boy over the news of his health.

“Yesterday, I paid a visit to my very dear elder brother, Charly Boy @AreaFada1 at his residence in Lagos following the recent news of his ill health,” he said.

He continued saying, “I was happy to meet him in his usual high spirit and cheerful mood and was convinced that he is the overcomer that he has always been. We spent quality and fraternal moments discussing the way forward for our dear country.

“I wished him many more years of good health of the body and mind as he continues to contribute to the development of the nation.”

Some veteran actors who suffered prostate cancer before their death are Sadiq Daba, who died in March 2021 and Ola Omonitan aka Ajimajasan who died in October 2018.