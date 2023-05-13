Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly known as Alafin Oro, is dead.

Naija News reports that his colleague, Kunle Afod disclosed the latest development in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to Afod, Alafin Oro died in the early hours of today (Saturday), stating that he would surely be missed as many people tapped from his knowledge.

Sharing the deceased photos, Kunle Afod wrote: “Another library is burnt down today. A great philosopher

An icon with so much Yoruba knowledge

“A lover of God @alafinoro1. You departed this sinful world early hour of today. May your gentle soul rest in peace.

“R.I.P Adedigba. We will surely miss you. We drank from your River of knowledge, we know how important you are, the sad news this morning really broke my heart @alafinoro1 sun re ooo”

Charles Inogie Escapes Death

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inogie has expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life after a huge storage water tank fell right under where he was seated.

The actor, who is well known for his role in the television series, ‘The Johnsons via his Instagram on Friday share a video from the incident, thanking God for saving his life.

According to Inogie, he was seated under a canopy in which a water storage tank hanging above fell after he got up and left the place.