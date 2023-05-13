Police Spokesperson Speaks On Release Of Deborah’s Killers On First Death Anniversary

The Nigerian police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has debunked claims that the killers of Deborah have been released.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Kelvin Ugwu expressed his disappointment in the poor handling of justice for the late Deborah Samuel, who was killed in 2022 over alleged blasphemy.

As the country marks Deborah’s first death anniversary, some netizens questioned the Police Public Relations officer on the arrest of suspects.

Responding, Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspects are in the Nigerian correctional center and people should stop spreading fake news that nobody was arrested.

According to him, the falsehood being spread is weighty and dangerous to the country’s security unity and capable of creating chaos.

He said, “They are in custody, correctional center, and under prosecution. Instead of him spreading the falsehood that no one was arrested, he even said ‘Not even a fly’, why can’t he make some contact in Sokoto or NCoS to know how far about the suspects or the Ministry of Justice about the prosecution?

“His falsehood is too weighty and dangerous to our national security unity. I have said it, if his comment or tweet creates a crisis, he will be questioned to unravel his motive or the motives of his sponsors. His comment was carrels and unguided”

When probed further to give evidence and pictures of those arrested as it will also prevent many people from asking questions, the Police boss said the Sokoto PPRO will come up with an update.