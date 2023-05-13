Police React As School’s Security Guard Allegedly Defiles 4-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed that the school security guard, who allegedly defiled a 4-year-old girl in the Lekki area of the state has been arrested.

Naija News reports that the Police spokesman made this known via Twitter while responding to a man accusing the school of using thugs to intimate the victim’s parents and the police are also silent on the issue.

The man wrote, “When she was abused, she went to report to her teacher that Mr David put his thing in my bumbum, the teacher flogged her and told her not to tell anyone. @BenHundeyin we need Justice.

“The police are not answering. This is the thugs blocking the gate when the father went to report the case.

“They limited the comment on their IG page and the security was even laughing when he was being reported.

“The girl was asked to describe what was done to her using a teddy bear and she described what exactly happened and they said she must never tell anyone”

Responding, Hundeyin said the suspect is currently in their custody, and a medical report that would ensure a conviction is expected as they do not give in to emotions.

He wrote, “How exactly do you mean ‘the police are not answering?’

“The suspect has been arrested and is still in custody. A medical report that would ensure a conviction is being expected.

“We don’t pander to emotions but deal with evidence to prove issues beyond reasonable doubt”