Odion Ighalo Missed Penalty As Al Hilal Win 2023 Saudi King’s Cup

Former Manchester United and the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo missed a penalty but his team, Al Hilal went on to win the Saudi King’s Cup after a thrilling 7-6 victory over Al Wehda via penalties.

In a dramatic 1-1 tie, the game, which took place on Friday night at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City, demonstrated the tremendous quality and tenacity of both teams.

Al Wehda’s Abdoul Karim Yoda scored to give his team the lead five minutes before halftime. On the other hand, Al Hilal immediately began a furious assault on their adversaries’ defence.

Al Hilal’s Ali Al Bulahyi managed to tie the score only in the final seconds of stoppage time, sending their fans into a frenzy.

The score stayed level at 1-1 throughout extra time which forced the game to be decided via penalties.

The team’s top scorer, Odion Ighalo who was a second-half substitute in the game, missed Al Hilal’s second kick during the shootout but that didn’t matter at the end as Al Hilal, led by coach Ramon Diaz won the shootout.

Ighalo scored twice in his four appearances in the Cup tournament this season.

Al-Hilal last took home the Saudi King’s Cup in 2020. They are the second most successful team in the competition’s history. They have won 10 King’s Cups, ranking second to Al-Ahli’s 13 victories.