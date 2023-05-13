Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph Reveals Top Secret To Her Happy Marriage

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has revealed the secret to her happy marriage.

The controversial movie star via her official Instagram page on Saturday shared a video of her and her husband praying revealing that prayer is the secret to her happy marriage.

The actress who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary on social media, added that she prays with her husband.

Anita Joseph stated that if one can go to parties to post, she can also post her prayer video.

“One of our secrets to our happy Home. We pray. When you pray with your Husband”

“See how your home Transforms Shalom. If you can go to a party and post it, we can also pray and post it. If you don’t like it Revive Holy Ghost knock. I’ve done my part Siddon there dey wail”.

Marriage Is Not A Scam

Meanwhile, Anita Joseph recently reacted to those calling marriage a scam.

According to the outspoken actress, people call marriage a scam when they marry ‘Bombastic elements’ who disrespect the union.

She added that marriage is the sweetest when the parties involved take responsibility.

She further advised women to be submissive, but do not at any point take nonsense.

She wrote, “When you marry a Bom****bastic element you say marriage na Scam, Marriages Wey Dey sweet like sugar.

“Union that God himself Ordained. Women be submissive and Respectful but pls don’t take Buckets of Nonsense.

“Men Take responsibility Stop embarrassing your wives nobi only you Dey m*d OBUROSOYI’na apu ala shallom. I miss my village Dubai.”