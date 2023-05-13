Leeds United Boost Their Premier League Survival With Draw Against Newcastle

Leeds United’s Premier League survival aspirations received a late boost after they battled back to draw with Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The four goals thriller featured three penalties and a red card for the hosts as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Leeds United took the lead in the 7th minute thanks to a goal from Luke Ayling before things turned around in favour of the visitors who are pushing to guarantee their place in the top four.

The hosts received the biggest heartbreak of the afternoon when Callum Wilson equalized via a penalty kick in the 31st minute.

When the hosts thought they have gotten an opportunity to regain their lead, the club’s interim manager Sam Allardyce was left devastated as Nick Pope of Newcastle changed the course of the game on the hour mark by saving Patrick Bamford’s penalty.

In the 69th minute, Junior Firpo was adjudged to have handled the ball by the video assistant referee and awarded Newcastle United another penalty which Wilson scored to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game.

Leeds, who had seemed outmatched, produced a rally and equalized 11 minutes from time when Rasmus Kristensen’s shot went in off Kieran Trippier’s head.

Even though his team, who had Firpo sent off in the last seconds, is still in the bottom three and is one point away from safety, Allardyce would see the outcome of the game as a fair step forward.

The 2-2 draw left Newcastle United in the third spot with 66 points in 35 games, three points above fourth-placed Manchester United who still have a game in hand.