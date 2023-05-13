INEC Releases Names Of Kogi Gubernatorial Candidates [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the names of candidates to contest the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Recall that INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement to journalists, had announced that it would publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in the governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

He disclosed that the publication would be done in the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states.

The list published by INEC for Kogi named Olayinka Braimoh as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance with his running mate being Mr Simon Ogwu.

Also included in the list are the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide and Dauda Ismaila Onuoroiza as running mate while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has Sen. Dino Melaye and Habibat Mohammed Deen as running mate.

Others are New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Mubarak Musa whose running mate is Tenimu Idris, Labour Party has Okeme Adejoh with Ocheja Edogbo Sunday as running mate while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Suleman A. Abdullahi. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket has Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin and Ajodo Damian Monday.