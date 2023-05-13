Charly Boy Speaks On Disguising To See Tinubu

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has thrown shade at the Nigerian Chief Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola while clarifying viral photos of him sitting in a wheelchair at the airport.

Naija News recalls that a few months ago, Ariwoola made headlines that he secretly had a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, following viral photos of him setting in a wheelchair at the airport.

However, Charly Boy sparked mixed reactions after pictures of him sitting in a wheelchair surfaced on social media, with many expressing concerns over his health.

Setting the record straight, the entertainer in a post via Twitter on Saturday, said he was perfectly okay, adding that he got tired of walking around at the airport and asked officials to push him around.

He also apologized to those who got worried over his health adding he will not disguise himself as Chief Justice to see Tinubu.

He wrote, “I apologize if I made anybody worry about me. No be say anything dey do me. I just lazy/tired as I dey waka upandown for airport. So I tell officials make dem just dey push me around.

“I no dey form Chief Justice oooo and I no disguise myself to go see Tinubu for London sha.”

Charly Boy Carpets E-Money, Kcee

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has berated millionaire brothers, Kcee and Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money for fraternizing with the controversial Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya.

Recall that a viral video had shown the moment Kcee and E-Money hosted MC Oluomo in their Lagos mansion.

In the video, the entertainers referred to Oluomo as a great and powerful man while also showering him with drinks and money.

The video, however, did not sit well with Charly Boy who took to his Twitter account to condemn the brothers for paying homage to Oluomo.

The veteran expressed confusion as to the reason the duo would host the politician considering that he intimidated and instigated violence against Igbos in Lagos during the just-concluded elections.